BREWSTER, Ohio — The remains of an Ohio soldier who died while a prisoner of war during the Korean War have arrived home for burial.

U.S. Army Sgt. Vernon R. Judd’s remains were flown Sunday from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory in Hawaii to Cleveland. North Korea turned over remains including those of the 22-year-old member of Company D, 89th Medium Tank Battalion 25th Infantry Division, to the U.S. in 2018. DNA tests confirmed his identity.

Judd, of Stark County's Navarre, was declared missing Nov. 28, 1950. A returned American POW reported Judd died at Hofong Prisoner of War camp, also known as Pukchin-Tarigol, on Feb. 14, 1951.

Judd’s funeral will be Tuesday at Spidell Funeral Home in Stark County’s Brewster, with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County.