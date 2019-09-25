A U.S. Army general serving under the NATO mission in the United Kingdom was relieved Wednesday following an investigation into misconduct that took place this summer.

Brig. Gen. David Hamilton was relieved from his position as the deputy chief of staff for operations of NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, which he had been assigned to in July 2018.

“He was relieved by Lt. Gen. J.T. Thomson, commander NATO Allied Land Command, due to a loss of trust and confidence in Hamilton’s abilities,” Col. Kathleen Turner, Army Spokeswoman, said in a statement.

“Hamilton was earlier suspended due to an investigation into an allegation of misconduct,” Turner added. "He will be assigned to the Pentagon pending actions that Army authorities deem appropriate.”

The Army would not detail the nature of the complaint until a final outcome is determined, service officials said.

Hamilton did not respond to a request for comment.

Brig. Gen. David Hamilton, far right, poses for a picture with other coalition leaders during his time leading Task Force Southeast commander. (Army)

Prior to his position within NATO, Hamilton served as the commander of Task Force Southeast in Afghanistan.

He also served as the deputy commanding general of support for the 3d Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

A profile of Hamilton in a Massachusetts newspaper stated that he was a 1988 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.