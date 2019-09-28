The soldier killed in a UH-60 Black Hawk crash Thursday at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, has been identified by Army officials.

Maj. Trevor Joseph was killed during an aviation mishap that occurred while his crew was flying out to recover a soldier with a heat-related injury on the Fort Polk training ranges.

Three other soldiers were injured in the mishap but are in stable condition. The cause of the accident is under investigation by personnel from the Army Aviation Safety Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Joseph was the commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment medical evacuation unit known across the Army as “Cajun Dustoff," service officials said in a statement.

Joseph is from Collierville, Tennessee, and comes from a family with a tradition of proud military service, Fort Polk officials said Saturday morning. He is survived by his wife, Erin Joseph.

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commander of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, mourned the loss of Joseph in a statement released Saturday.

“Major Trevor Joseph led the most active MEDEVAC Company in our Army," Frank said. “He excelled leading Cajun Dustoff and ensuring Soldiers in rotation at JRTC had rapid access to medical coverage – his team built readiness for the US Army."

“Trevor’s spouse, Erin, and his entire Family are in our thoughts and prayers," Frank added. "All 8,000 Soldiers assigned to JRTC and Fort Polk salute Major Joseph and his proud service to our Army and Nation.”

The crash occurred at roughly 12:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Joseph was commissioned in 2008 as a medical services officer and began his career in the Army as a pilot, according to officials. He took command of Charlie Company in July 2018.

He deployed twice to Afghanistan in 2010 and 2017. His previous duty stations include Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Rucker, Alabama; and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.