The current commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, will be heading to serve as the new chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.

Maj. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, 25th ID commander, will be replaced by Maj. Gen. James B. Jarrard.

Jarrard is coming from the role of director of operations for U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Before that, he served as the commander of the Special Operations Joint Task Force for the anti-Islamic State mission in Iraq and Syria.

Clark first assumed command of the 25th ID on Jan. 4, 2018. He was commissioned through the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1988 and served in the Pacific at multiple points in his career, including a company command with the 25th ID and a stint as the aide-de-camp to the 25th ID’s commanding general.

Clark also previously served as the chief of staff for U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

Clark will be joining Indo-Pacific Command at a time in which the Army is increasingly preparing for operations in the Pacific theater.

If the U.S. military were to defend against an aggressive Chinese attack on disputed territory, such as Taiwan or the Ryukyu Islands, existing air and sea ports may be within lethal range of China’s ballistic missiles and modernized air forces.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Jarrard, then-commanding general of Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, talks to coalition advisers during a meeting in Dawr Az Zawr province, Syria, April 22, 2018. (Staff Sgt. Timothy R. Koster/Army)

Therefore, Army leadership has made a top priority developing long-range precision fires to break through potential anti-access, area denial bubbles in the region.

Land forces in the Pacific have a higher chance of withstanding salvos of missiles than seaborne forces, and could conceivably keep lines of communication open for coordinating joint forces, as well as orchestrating cyber operations and responding with retaliatory strikes.

Indo-Pacific Command is currently led by Navy Adm. Phil Davidson.