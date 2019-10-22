The cadet who went missing at West Point on Friday, leading to a widespread search, has been identified as Kade Kurita, 20.

The search for the cadet was still underway on Tuesday with the arrival of about 130 soldiers from the 23rd Military Police Company.

Kurita, who is from Gardena, California, was identified in a Tuesday afternoon release from West Point.

He has been missing since Friday evening when he did not show up for a scheduled military skills competition.

“There has been no cell phone or financial activity in over 72 hours,” Col. Cecil Marson, the West Point garrison commander, said in the Tuesday afternoon update. “This leads us to believe that he is still in the vicinity of West Point.”

Widespread search underway for missing West Point cadet, academy says An M4 rifle was also missing, and the cadet "may be a danger to himself," the academy said in a release.

An M4 rifle is also missing, and West Point officials reiterated that Kurita may be a danger to himself but likely not to the public. He is not known to be carrying any magazines or ammunition, the release said.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division has opened an investigation concerning the missing cadet and weapon, the release said.

Bad weather was hampering search efforts on Tuesday, but the academy and New York State police as well as the MP company were continuing ground search efforts.