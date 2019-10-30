A U.S. soldier supporting the Inherent Resolve coalition in Iraq died Sunday, Pentagon officials announced Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Nathan G. Irish died in a non-combat incident at Camp Taji, sometimes called Camp Cooke, in the Baghdad Governorate.

Pentagon officials did not release a cause of death, but said the incident is under investigation.

The 23-year-old Irish was assigned to the 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Irish originally hailed from Billings, Montana.

Officials from U.S. Army Alaska did not immediately respond to a request for more service-related information and an official photo on Wednesday morning.