ALGER, Ohio — The remains of a soldier killed in the Korean War have been identified as an Ohio man.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Army Pfc. Wilbur T. Tackett of Alger were accounted for on Aug. 9, 2019.

That followed an analysis that took place after North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains following a 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un.

The agency says the 18-year-old Tackett was a member of Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division in late 1950. He was reported missing Dec. 6, 1950, when enemy forces attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.