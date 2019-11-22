See a military dog train to fight in the dark To get ready for raids and battles like the one that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, military dogs train to fight in the dark. See one working dog great ready to fight in conditions like the tunnel where the terrorist leader was killed.

Hearing loss or damage isn’t only a problem for soldiers in the midst of a cacophony of explosions and associated sounds of combat. Man’s best friend relies on sensitive hearing to make sense of the world and seemingly innocuous sounds can cause real problems for Military Working Dogs.

That’s one reason why Canine Auditory Protection System has been developed through an Army Research Office initiative with Zeteo Tech, Inc. and a retired Navy officer turned professor at the University of Cincinnati.

“Even a short helicopter flight can affect a dog’s hearing, resulting in impaired performance and inability to hear the handler's commands, which can hinder the mission,” said Dr. Stephen Lee, senior scientist at Army Research Office in an Army release. “This new technology protects the canine while on missions and can extend the dog's working life.”

Trump says military working dog Conan, four-legged hero of Baghdadi raid, to visit White House next week President Donald Trump said Conan is departing the Middle East and will make his way to Washington, D.C. next week, although no specific date has been set.

CAPS uses a lightweight, high-quality acoustic absorption materials to block unwanted sounds, according to the release. And it uses flexible materials that conform to the dog’s head, giving better fit and protection with proper sealing around the ear, unlike conventional canine hearing protection.

“Military Working Dogs are one of the greatest psychological deterrents in the war on terror and protect our military and civilian population on a daily basis,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Borjas, kennel master, 93d MWD Det.

The system looks like a close-fitting hood, or a “snood-style headgear,” according the release. And that helps it uniformly distribute pressure to hold it in place without challenging straps.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The Canine Auditory Protection System, or CAPS, is designed to better fit to a dog's head and seal off damaging sounds. (Army)

It’s compatible with goggles used by MWDs and is slime enough that it can still be used in tight spaces.

So it wouldn’t have caused a problem for “Conan,” the MWD involved in the recent raid in Syria that helped take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.