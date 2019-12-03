Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville has approved the “coyote brown” fleece cap for optional wear by soldiers in their combat uniforms.

The policy adjustment was announced Monday by Army Human Resources Command through social media.

The change will be reflected in Pamphlet 670–1, Guide to the Wear and Appearance of Army Uniforms and Insignia, beginning in 2020.

The new policy mainly addresses the color of the fleece cap, as some post commanders are already permitted to put in place fleece cap policies during poor weather, such as when temperatures are below freezing.

“Commanders may authorize wear of the foliage green or black fleece cap with the combat uniform in field environments when the Army combat helmet is not worn, on work details, or in other environments where wearing the patrol cap is impractical,” Pamphlet 670–1 previously read.

“Installation commanders will determine temperature, wind chill, and extended duty time warranting wear of the cap in nonfield, nondeployed environments," the document explained.

However, even the new uniform authorization will be at the discretion of commanders, which sparked some frustration among soldiers responding to the social media announcement.

