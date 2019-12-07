The Minnesota National Guard released the names of three soldiers killed in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash on Thursday.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., 28; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, 30; and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28, all died in the helicopter crash approximately 16 miles southwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

All three soldiers were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, which is based in St. Cloud.

The troops had returned from a Middle East deployment in the spring, Guard officials said in a press release Saturday morning. Pictures of the soldiers and their service histories will be distributed Saturday afternoon, they added.

The crash occurred in a farm field in the central part of the state during a routine maintenance test flight, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on the evening of the crash.

“As a veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard, my heart breaks for the families, the friends and the fellow soldiers,” Walz said. “The coming days will be dark and difficult. The state of Minnesota stands ready to assist the families of our fallen heroes.”

Police block off a road leading to the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in the woods neat Marty, Minn., Dec. 5. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

The crash is currently under investigation by a team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

An emergency call was issued not long after the crew departed a Guard facility near St. Cloud Regional Airport at about 2 p.m. Thursday. The wreckage was found two hours later by first responders.

The three soldiers had returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in May.

Their helicopters were supporting the Operation Inherent Resolve mission against the Islamic State, which lost control of all its physical territory during their deployment.