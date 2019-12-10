A soldier with the Indiana National Guard died this weekend at an urban training facility in the southeast part of the state.

Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., 29, was found unresponsive at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on Saturday. Details of his death are not being provided at this time, an Indiana National Guard spokesperson said, citing the ongoing investigation.

Upon being found, Litton was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Litton served as an assistant squad leader with the 384th Military Police Company.

“Cpl. Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization,” said Capt. Cameron Molnar, the company commander, in a prepared statement. “His love for his family, his fellow service members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time."

The Muscatatuck Urban Training Center is a 1,000-acre property located roughly 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The facility is used to train a range of professionals, from civilian first responders to diplomats, as well as soldiers.

Litton was from Martinsville, in central Indiana.

Another Indiana National Guard soldier, Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John, 29, died in August during training. He was killed in a tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood, Texas.

That incident is being investigated by the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Litton’s death also comes less than a week after three Minnesota National Guard soldiers died after a mishap occurred during a routine maintenance flight near St. Cloud, Minnesota. That incident is also under investigation by the Army Combat Readiness Center.