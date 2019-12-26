Maryland National Guard soldier Spc. David Collins died after he was stabbed outside Excape nightclub in Baltimore last Saturday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Collins was hospitalized shortly after the stabbing, and died at Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, according to police.

The suspect initially fled the nightclub, but police later arrested and charged him with first degree murder.

Collins, 32, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment and had served in the National Guard for more than nine years, according to the Maryland National Guard.

“A charismatic Soldier with a wealth of knowledge,” Collins’ unit said in a Facebook post. “SPC Collins was always prepared to teach, train and lead young Soldiers and was ready to face any challenge head on.”

Collins is survived by his pregnant fiance and three young children. A GoFundMe page was launched to help the family with funeral costs.

The Baltimore County Police announced on Dec. 23 that Joshua David Edwards, 28, was charged with first degree murder in connection with the stabbing. Edwards is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail, the police department said in a press release.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

According to local news outlets, charge documents show that Edwards and Collins started fighting outside the night club after a door hit Edwards.

"They went outside and had a physical altercation, had a fight in the parking lot (and) at some point, the knife came into play and the victim was stabbed several times," said Cpl. Shawn Vinson with the Baltimore County Police Department, according to WBALTV.

Charge documents local news outlets obtained said Edwards claimed he reached for his knife to intimidate Collins, but that Collins then moved to fight him. Edwards said his finger was “severed” during the brawl, after which he then stabbed Collins.

No signs as of now point to an “ongoing dispute” between the two, Vinson said.

Collins’ family released a statement following his death and noted that “we will put our faith and trust in the judicial system and allow that process to work as it should.”

“There are no words that can describe the devastation we have experienced," the statement said. "We have lost a fiance, a father, a son, a brother, a family member, a friend, an American Hero. David B. Collins, Jr., 32, was the glue that held so much together. The love he had for his friends, family and this country was immeasurable.”

“On behalf of David, please take the time to reach out to your loved ones, not only this holiday season, but anytime, and make sure you tell them how much they mean to you. Tomorrow is not guaranteed,” the statement continued.