PITTSBURGH — Federal authorities said Monday the remains of an American soldier killed during the Korean War have been accounted for and will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that in August it verified the remains of Army 1st Lt. Robert C. Styslinger, 28, of Pittsburgh.

The agency said Styslinger's remains were among 55 boxes turned over by North Korea in July 2018, after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.