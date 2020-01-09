Army Guard soldier dies during training at Fort Jackson

Army officials have released the name of a soldier found who died yesterday at basic training in South Carolina.

Pvt. Conner J. McGurran was found unresponsive by fellow soldiers Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. posted his condolences on Twitter.

We mourn the loss of a 19-year old Minnesota National Guard Soldier in training. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Family members and team mates of the deceased Soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved. — Fort Jackson Commanding General (@fortjacksoncg) January 8, 2020

McGurran was training with the 3rd Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, which was participating in the final basic training event known as “The Forge,” at the time, according to unit postings on Facebook.

In September a soldier from North Carolina, who was not identified at the time, experienced health problems during physical training and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Beagle said at the time that separate investigations would be launched to determine what happened.

That soldier was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, according to social media posts by Fort Jackson staff.

Fort Jackson is the largest Army basic training center site.

Officials at the fort did not immediately respond to request for further comment on Thursday afternoon.