Fort Bragg soldier charged with manslaughter in wife’s Christmas Eve death

A Fort Bragg soldier faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the Christmas Eve death of his wife.

Staff Sgt. Shaun Pinheiro-Pires, 25, was arrested on a Hoke County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office warrant on Monday.

Fort Bragg officials told The Fayetteville Observer that Pinheiro-Pires is assigned to the 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

When a warrant for the staff sergeant appeared in the security check system, base military police detained Pinheiro-Pires at a Fort Bragg gate and transferred him to custody with the sheriff.

On January 13, The Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Hoke County deputies responded to the 100 block of Huntley Drive in response to a shooting.

Emergency medical workers also responded and attempted life-saving efforts on Hillary Pinheiro-Pires, the staff sergeant’s wife.

She “sustained a fatal injury to her upper body,” according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.

The court set a $150,000 bond for Pinheiro-Pires on Tuesday. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29, Hoke County court officials told Army Times.