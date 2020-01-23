Command sergeant major’s death in Kansas under investigation

The death of a senior non-commissioned officer and military policeman stationed at Fort Leavenworth is being investigated by military and civilian authorities, post officials said Jan. 22.

Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Ramsey, 48, was found unresponsive in his Basehor, Kansas residence and was pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 20, Fort Leavenworth spokesman Lt. Col. Joey Sullinger said in a statement. Basehor is located roughly 20 miles south of the Army post to which he was assigned.

The Basehor Police Department is investigating the death, and the Army Criminal Investigation Division is assisting, Sullinger said.

His cause of death remains under investigation, the statement added, “and no further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process.”

Ramsey was the senior enlisted member of the 15th Military Police Brigade. He was a career military policeman with expertise in corrections, resettlement and internment, the statement said.

“Soldiers, families, and friends of the 15th Military Police Brigade are deeply saddened by the loss of CSM Ramsey,” said Col. Caroline K.M. Smith, commander of the deceased soldier’s brigade. “His absence will be felt throughout the brigade. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Ramsey was a native of Arizona. He listed Richmond, Virginia as his home of record, according to his service history.

After enlisting in 1989, he served in Kuwait, Kosovo, Guantanamo and South Korea during his time in the Army.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

His awards include the Army Commendation medal; the Kosovo Campaign medal with Bronze Service Star; the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal; the Korea Defense Service Medal; the Humanitarian Service Medal and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.