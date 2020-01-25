Army combat engineer dies in Syria

An Army Reserve combat engineer died Jan. 24 in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, according to a statement from the Defense Department.

Spc. Antonio Moore, 22, of Wilmington, N.C., was involved in a vehicle rollover accident. At the time, he was conducting route clearance operations as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, while assigned to the 346th Engineer Company, 363d Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened at the loss of Spec. Antonio Moore,” said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

Moore enlisted in the Army in May 2017 and was previously awarded National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. This was his first deployment.

He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.