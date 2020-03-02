Army recruiter to compete on ‘The Voice’ tonight

An Army recruiter will be making a debut performance singing on NBC’s The Voice on Monday night, U.S. Army Recruiting Command said in a series of social media posts.

Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Woodberry will compete on this year’s season of the televised singing competition on Monday at 8 p.m. eastern time.

Woodberry is currently an instructor at the Recruiting and Retention College at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he teaches future recruiters.

Woodberry initially joined the Army as an administrative specialist to pay for college, according to USAREC. After his first reenlistment, he retrained to serve as a computer analyst. From there, he was selected to be an Army recruiter, a position he enjoyed enough to stay in for the remainder of his Army career, the command noted.

But Woodberry had another interest he wanted to pursue.

“His passion for music started from a young age,” USAREC said in an Instagram post. “His journey through the Army has spurred his love of music. He’s had multiple opportunities to perform, singing at church and with other soldiers in groups like [As You Were].”

As You Were is the Army’s musical outreach team. It’s comprised of three soldier musicians who perform contemporary pop and rock music at high schools and other events. USAREC posted a video on Monday of Woodberry performing a rendition of “Come Together” by the Beatles with As You Were’s instrumental assistance.

This year will be the 18th season of The Voice. The season premiered on Feb. 24, and includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton as coaches.