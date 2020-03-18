Soldier identified as victim in Texas triple homicide

A 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier was one of three victims in a triple homicide off-post on Saturday.

Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr. was found by law enforcement at an apartment complex about 6 miles east of Fort Hood at roughly 1:40 a.m and pronounced deceased about an hour later.

Killeen Police were originally called to the apartment at 1 a.m. after reports of gunshots. After being unable to locate the source, the police were once again called to the area 40 minutes later in reference to a “water leak coming from one apartment leading to another,” Killeen Police Commander Ronnie Supak said.

Police investigated the source of the water leak and found an unlocked apartment. They attempted to contact the unit’s tenant and entered the apartment, where they found the three deceased gunshot victims. Autopsies were ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The other two victims were a 22-year-old woman, Asia Cline, and another 23-year-old man, Shaquan Markell Allred. The investigation into the triple homicide is ongoing, Supak said.

Delacruz’s home of record is Vidalia, Georgia, according to a Fort Hood statement. He entered the Army in November 2017 as a cavalry scout and has been assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since April 2018.

Delacruz’s awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“The Stallion family is truly devastated by the tragic loss of Spc. Freddy Delacruz," said his battalion commander Lt. Col. Steven E. Jackowski, referencing the unit’s equine nickname.

Army Criminal Investigation Command has joined the Killeen Police Department in the investigation, Fort Hood officials said in their statement.

“[Delacruz] was an outstanding trooper," Jackowski added. "Each of us in the battalion are grateful for having known him and we collectively grieve his loss. I would like to send my deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”