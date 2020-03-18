Special Forces candidate dies while assigned to med group

A soldier training to become a Green Beret has died after being found unresponsive in his barracks room at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Monday, unit officials confirmed.

Pvt. Jamie Wyatt Boger’s death is under investigation by the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division, which has yet to release the cause.

He was on an 18X-Ray contract at the Army’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at the time of his death. The deceased soldier had been assigned to the Special Warfare Medical Group since October 2019 for medical rehabilitation of a training injury, officials at the school said.

Boger, an Ohio native, enlisted in the Army on March 12, 2019, on an 18X-Ray contract, which allows recruits the chance to become candidates for the Green Berets immediately after basic training, infantry training and jump school.

Boger had completed infantry training at 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment on Fort Benning, Georgia.

He reported to Fort Bragg in August 2019 as a student in Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group to begin the Special Forces Qualification Course.