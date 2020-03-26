Army Europe delivers supplies to northern Italy

Army Europe helped deliver medical supplies to northern Italy this week to help hospitals overwhelmed by patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the command said in a series of social media posts.

Members of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade coordinated the load-out and delivery of approximately 100 hospital beds, 100 mattresses, 10 stretchers, 40 bedside screens, 25 adjustable IV poles, several folding wheelchairs, 25 medical cabinets, and more than 900 linens, an Army official said in an email.

The deliveries — along with those from many other countries and entities — come as Italian authorities struggle to contain coronavirus infections and worry it will spread to the south in a country that’s already among the worst hit by the pandemic in Europe.

Italy, which has an older population than most of Europe, has seen more fatalities than any other country. The latest data shows more than 7,500 people have died from the virus there, according to Reuters.

“We take this public health crisis seriously and understand how important it is to come together during this challenging time,” Army Europe commander Lt. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli said in a statement.

As part of the 🇺🇸 Defense Security Cooperation Agency's Humanitarian Assistance Program @USArmy Europe delivered medical supplies & equipment to support the battle against #COVID19 to the Lombardy Region of 🇮🇹.@21stTSC @USAGItaly @AmbasciataUSA https://t.co/BZrgiYuIqw pic.twitter.com/MFIZsOcYme — US Army Europe (@USArmyEurope) March 25, 2020

“This mission is part of our ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19 and demonstrates the U.S commitment to our NATO ally and the people of Italy during this crisis," he added.

Cavoli notably began working remotely earlier this Month along with other members of his staff after he may have been exposed to the novel form of coronavirus at a conference.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Since then, cases among U.S. military personnel have increased considerably.

As of Wednesday, there were about 175 cases per million troops, a rate that is actually higher than the greater U.S. population, which according to the CDC is sitting at 135 cases per million, Military Times previously reported.

The wide spread of U.S. troops in Asia and Europe, as well as the constant movement of personnel and equipment across continents, increases the risk of exposure for them.

Army Europe’s deliveries were part of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s humanitarian assistance program, and were made in coordination with U.S. diplomats and Italian authorities, according to the command.