Army Sgt. 1st class who died in non-combat incident identified

The Pentagon released the identity Wednesday of an Army non-commissioned officer who died in Erbil, Iraq, on Monday.

Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, 44, from Bowie, Maryland, died in a non-combat incident, Defense Department officials said in a statement. No details of the death were released and the incident is under investigation, the statement added. Tuesday night, officials from Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve said COVID-19 is not suspected.

Hilty was in Erbil supporting the Inherent Resolve mission to defeat the Islamic State group. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas.

Hilty is the sixth U.S. service member to die this year in support of Inherent Resolve. Two other troops, an airman and a soldier, were killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, in mid-March.

Fort Hood officials did not immediately respond to request for a picture, service history, awards and decorations on Wednesday morning. This story will be updated when those records are made available.