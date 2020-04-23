Soldiers use their own cash to get better food in quarantine

Some soldiers in quarantine are opting to order delivery from nearby restaurants rather than eat the rations provided to them from government stockpiles.

At FOB Westbrook, a training site turned quarantine facility outside Fort Bliss, Texas, soldiers have been ordering food from establishments like Smash Burger, local pizzerias and even eating extra MREs rather than the “steam bathed” rations contracted for them.

Disliking chow hall food is a common trope of military life. But when new contracts for food services are meted out while soldiers continue to buy their own food, it treads into a larger issue of wasteful spending that has been highlighted by lawmakers recently.

On average, soldiers already forgo using about half their meal entitlements each month — wasting hundreds of millions of dollars each year — because of the distance to dining facilities and the quality of food offered, lawmakers said during a March 11 congressional hearing. In the case of quarantine sites, the issue appears to be food quality, and soldiers are once again finding other ways to eat.

“The food here was making everyone sick,” said one soldier at the quarantine site near El Paso. “Now that we stopped eating it we just order Smash Burger or eat MREs and snacks from AAFES.”

That soldier said he spends about $20 per day ordering food, and receives a $5 per day incidental expense rate from the Army. His whole squad has stopped eating the chow provided to them, he added.

Unitized group rations, which are heated by hot water immersion, are delivered by DynCorp International. That company has a $37 million contract to provide services for Fort Bliss quarantine sites, as well as other contracts for quarantines at Fort Bragg, Fort Lee and Fort Benning. Those services also include setting up showers, laundry operations and wifi connections.

But DynCorp doesn’t actually make the food at FOB Westbrook. Its personnel simply draw rations from government stockpiles and deliver them to the quarantine site. Post spokespeople said soldiers are also provided an ordering service from AAFES, and “have been using their delivery system daily for more than a month.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

As Army wastes millions in food allowances, campus-style dining gains traction “Obviously none of us want to see an already cash-strapped soldier leave $170 a month on the table, let alone spend additional money out of their pocket to eat,” one lawmaker said.

The food is delivered to the edge of the camp and soldiers in quarantine pick it up and serve it themselves, a soldier there said. The unitized group rations are served in the morning and evening. For lunch, soldiers are given MREs.

Quarantine in general is not too bad, one soldier said. The low-quality food and simply being kept away from families were the main complaints expressed.

“It could be better but it could also be a million times worse,” they added. “The food, though, is the worst food I have ever been served by the Army. Its borderline inedible. ... Even when it looks good, looks can fool.”

Soldiers are held in quarantine for two-week stays. At FOB Westbrook, they’re divided into about 38-person groups per large tent with cots that are spaced about six feet apart, the soldier said. None of the people in their tent have become ill with COVID-19.

That soldier quarantined at FOB Westbrook, who is in a medical specialty, said they think the sites are “highly effective” at stopping the spread of COVID-19 across the larger force, but not so great at preventing infection within quarantine locations.

“They are trying,” the individual added. “I think the whole world was behind the curve on this and the Army is no exception.”

Fort Bliss places all service members returning from outside of a 100-mile radius of El Paso into quarantine sites where they’re evaluated by medics for symptoms throughout the day. If a soldier tests positive for COVID-19, they’re placed into isolation. Pentagon guidance no longer allows individual bases to report their number of COVID-19 cases to the public.

Soldiers at FOB Westbrook are allowed an hour to leave their tent area and run around a dirt track, which the soldier said was made mandatory by their battalion. They’re also allowed an hour to utilize a Gym-in-a-box and pull-up bars.

“A lot of us just go out side and work out with calisthenics, lifting [Improved Outer Tactical Vest], or lifting a [Light Medium Tactical Vehicle] tire that we found," they said. "There is free wifi in the tents but it is very poor and goes out about every 5 min and you have to re connect to it over and over.”

Some soldiers being quarantined are returning from deployments overseas, while others are returning from domestic assignments. Fort Bliss serves as the largest mobilization in the Defense Department, increasing the risk of infection if those rotating through are not properly screened.

“A lot of people come in at night so its hard to tell from where I am how many exactly are showing up,” the soldier at FOB Westbrook said. “There’s a lot of people here though."