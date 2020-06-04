No, those weren’t active duty troops on the streets of D.C. last night, officials say

The sixth night of protests outside the White House was marked by the arrival of soldiers whose uniforms were adorned with Special Forces shoulder insignia under Airborne tabs, as well as a range of other unit patches.

Troops’ uniforms were clearly visible as they and their police counterparts moved up from their previous line at the edge of Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, to a position about 300 feet north. Protesters there were no longer separated by a chain-link fence like the previous night, but the demonstration remained peaceful.

Rumors swirled early in the evening about the arrival of active-duty troops to the Washington, D.C., area, a move that would be widely viewed as an escalation by the government. Those rumors are false, according to D.C. National Guard spokesmen Capt. Edwin Nieves Jr. and Master Sgt. Craig Clapper, who said that there are no troops under Title X active duty authority in D.C.

Roughly 1,600 active duty troops were brought from Fort Drum, New York, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to military bases in the region, but there is no indication they have been brought into D.C.

Soldiers seen with Special Forces shoulder patches were Guardsmen. They were mostly support personnel with a few Green Berets among them, according to their uniform insignia. While the 19th Special Forces Group and the 20th Special Forces Group fall under the Guard, another DCNG spokesperson, Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, said early Thursday morning that officials at her level didn’t have a breakdown of which units were on scene the night prior.

Soldiers with Special Forces group shoulder patches and Airborne tabs stand in line near the White House on June 3, 2020. (Kyle Rempfer/Staff)

Airmen and soldiers were largely stoic through the demonstrations near the White House, even as some of the assembled people jeered at them to “quit” the military and “lay down" their riot gear.

“It’s pretty calm,” said one service member when asked just past midnight how the day had gone. “So far, so good,” said another soldier.

On Tuesday night, some people hurled water bottles over the fence into Lafayette Square and onto National Guard troops, though protesters overwhelming chided the throwers to stop. There were some tense moments Wednesday night, but the demonstrations remained largely peaceful.

Thousands of protesters have been gathering in cities across the nation following the death of George Floyd, a black man who prosecutors say was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who had his knee on Floyd’s throat.

Soldiers with patches from South Carolina National Guard's 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade stand in line near the White House on June 3, 2020. (Kyle Rempfer/Staff)

On Tuesday afternoon, Defense Secretary Mark Esper abruptly reversed an earlier Pentagon decision to return about 200 active-duty paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s immediate response force, in the D.C. region, back to their home bases.

All told, there were about 1,600 active duty troops from Fort Bragg and Fort Drum sent to the National Capitol Region. The change of policy came after Esper attended a meeting at the White House and spoke with other defense officials.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters that he believed the change was made to ensure the capital region has enough military personnel to respond to any problems should they arise.

When soldiers with patches not seen in previous nights stepped off buses two blocks from the White House at about 8 p.m., social media rumors began to swirl that active-duty forces had been bused into the city.

But those troops’ patches turned out to belong to the South Carolina National Guard.

Likewise, the soldiers with Airborne tabs prompted some observers to infer that the 82nd Airborne Division had made a presence in the capital, though that, too, proved false.