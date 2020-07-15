Military policeman’s death at Texas joint base under investigation

A Louisiana Army National Guardsman was found dead in his room at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Sunday, according to the service.

The soldier, a military police non-commissioned officer, was identified Wednesday as 22-year-old Sgt. Kelvonta K. Ellis.

Ellis was assigned to the 39th Military Police Company, 139th Regional Support Group. At the time of his death, he was attached to U.S. Army South, the land component to U.S. Southern Command.

Ellis, who is from Westlake, Louisiana, is survived by his mother, Guard officials said in a press release announcing the loss. He had been serving in the Army for the past five years.

The incident is under investigation by Air Force Security Forces and Army Criminal Investigation Command, Army officials said.

Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Maj. Noel Collins declined to comment further on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.