Texas Guardsman’s death during land navigation course under investigation

A Texas Army National Guard soldier died during training at Fort Hood this week, Guard officials said.

Sgt. Bradley Moore, of Mansfield, Texas, died Thursday during land navigation training at the central Texas installation, according to the state’s military department.

The 36-year-old soldier’s cause of death is under investigation. No foul play is suspected, however, said Brandon Jones, press secretary for the Texas Military Department, in an email to Army Times.

Jones did not respond to follow up questions asking the length of the land navigation course and the time it takes to complete.

Weather data shows temperatures in the Fort Hood area have been regularly in excess of 100 degrees during the daytime over the past week.

Texas is also home to a variety of poisonous snakes and insects that the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on post warns about.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our Soldiers,” said Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris in a prepared statement. “The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

The Guard said in a press release that further information will be released through the Texas Military Department’s public affairs office as it becomes available.