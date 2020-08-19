Soldier drowns at Mount Rainier National Park

The body of a 23-year-old soldier assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord was recovered from a lake in Mount Rainier National Park at about noon Monday.

Spc. Antonio Scott died Saturday while swimming in an unnamed lake below Emmons Glacier, near the park’s White River Campground, with a group of his friends, according to Mount Rainier National Park officials.

While crossing the lake, Scott began to struggle and, despite his friends’ attempts to assist him, he went underwater and did not resurface, park officials said. One of Scott’s friends notified park rangers and a team was dispatched to begin a search of the lake.

A dive team from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department ultimately recovered Scott’s body using sonar and divers, park officials added.

Scott was assigned to the 42nd Military Police Brigade at JBLM. He was a native of Mobile, Alabama, the Tacoma News Tribune reported.

Scott served as a traffic management collision investigator, according to the Tribune. He enlisted in the Army in January 2017 and attended one-station unit training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.