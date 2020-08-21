Fort Knox soldier dies in motor vehicle accident

A 27-year-old soldier from Fort Knox, Kentucky, died Sunday in a motor vehicle accident, according to the Army.

Sgt. Dontrez A. Dawson, who joined the Army in 2017, was driving on the Bluegrass Parkway in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, when he was hit by another vehicle, the Army said Thursday. He died at the scene as a result of the injuries.

Dawson, originally from Vine Grove, Kentucky, was assigned to the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC, based at Fort Knox starting in June 2017.

During his service, he deployed to Kuwait in 2019 and earned two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal and a Marksmanship Qualification Badge as an expert with a machine gun.

Dawson’s unit has slated an Aug. 26 memorial ceremony for him at Fort Knox’s Pritchard Chapel.

“The loss of our teammate, Sgt. Dawson, is an incredible blow to not only the unit, but the greater Fort Knox community,” Lt. Col. Kibitlewski, battalion commander of the 1st TSC STB, said in an Army statement. “He was an incredible person, Soldier and teammate, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends.”