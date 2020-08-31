Soldier sold handgun to suspect in triple homicide that took Fort Hood soldier’s life, police say

A man arrested last week and charged with capital murder in the deaths of three roommates, including a Fort Hood soldier, was linked to the crime through ballistics analysis and an anonymous soldier, who told police he sold the suspect a 9mm handgun matching the one used in the Killeen, Texas, slayings, according to an affidavit released to Army Times Monday

Barnard L. Morrow, 21, was arrested and charged with the murders of Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr., 23; Asia Cline, 22; and Shaquan Allred, 23. All three were shot multiple times inside their unlocked apartment sometime after midnight on March 14.

Gunshots drew Killeen police officers to the apartment complex outside Fort Hood at roughly 1:40 a.m., where they found Allred shot dead on a couch with a video game controller in his lap. Further inside the apartment, the officers found Cline slain in a bathroom and Delacruz killed on a bed. All three victims lived together in the apartment and were found deceased, police said in the affidavit.

Seventeen 9mm caliber casings manufactured by Federal Ammunition, each head-stamped with “FC,” were recovered from the scene inside the apartment. The casings were sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory in Austin for analysis.

A fourth female roommate was working at the time of the shootings. She told police that the four of them had a “strict policy” to lock all windows and doors to the apartment.

She gave detectives Morrow’s name and information, describing him as a “hot head,” and said the roommates had experienced issues with him in the past, according to the affidavit. She also told detectives that Morrow had a tan handgun that shoots 9mm rounds, calling him “trigger happy” and violent, but said she did not know of Morrow making any recent threats against the three slain roommates.

Morrow was someone who frequently came over to the apartment, the fourth roommate told police. If the door was unlocked, as police said it was, it meant someone who the slain roommates were familiar with was coming over, “because they never just left the front door unlocked,” the fourth roommate explained, according to the affidavit.

“Earlier in the night before the shooting, [the fourth roommate] had a phone conversation with Shaquan Allred and he told her that the suspect was supposed to come over the night of the shooting because they were supposed to smoke together,” the affidavit added.

Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, including a Fort Hood-based soldier, in March.

Detectives surveilled Morrow for two days and on March 20 pulled him over after he entered a vehicle carrying a black backpack and committed “multiple traffic violations,” the affidavit stated.

A drug-sniffing dog conducted a “free air search of the vehicle” and honed in on the backpack. Inside, detectives found a clear plastic sandwich bag containing handgun ammunition, as well as a green and tan Canik 9x19 pistol loaded with 18 rounds of Federal 9mm, each with an “FC” head-stamp. The affidavit did not say whether the drug-sniffing dog found narcotics in the backpack, as well.

Morrow was placed under arrest after the March 20 traffic stop for failing to wear his seat-belt. He was taken to an interview room and read his rights, which he said he understood, but waived those rights and agreed to talk to detectives, the affidavit stated.

Morrow told the officers that he took the black backpack containing the handgun from a person playing basketball in a local park and ran home about three days previously, which would have been after the three homicides.

The Canik 9x19 pistol was then sent to the crime lab in Austin, which determined that it was the handgun that fired the 17 shell casings found at the scene of the triple homicide on March 14.

Additionally, police later interviewed an unnamed soldier who told them that he sold a Canik 9x19 pistol in July or August 2019 to Morrow.

Morrow was charged on Aug. 20 with capital murder of multiple persons and a warrant was issued for his arrest with a suggested bond amount of $2 million. Before he could be arrested on the murder charges, Morrow fled Killeen and assistance was requested from the U.S. Marshals to locate him.

Morrow was ultimately found in Newton, Mississippi. He was arrested Friday at 6 a.m. without incident and was transported to the local Lauderdale County Jail while awaiting extradition back to Bell County, Texas.

Morrow’s cell phone later provided more evidence in the form of a video clip, dated Nov. 10, 2019, that showed him waving a green and tan pistol side-to-side. The pistol appears to be the same Canik 9x19 that Morrow was arrested with, police wrote in the affidavit.

Delacruz, a cavalry scout who joined the Army in 2017, is one of eight soldiers who have died on or near Fort Hood this year. Five of those deaths have been publicly linked to foul play.

In recent months, the high number of violent crimes on the central Texas installation and in the surrounding community have drawn the attention of the public and Army senior leaders. An independent command climate review is now ongoing at Fort Hood, which is home to roughly 45,000 soldiers. The review is expected to complete by November.

In a visit to the base earlier this August, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters the review, among other things, will attempt to identify causes of high crime rates in the area.

“The numbers are high here,” McCarthy said during his two-day visit to Fort Hood in early August. “They are the highest, in most cases, for sexual assault and harassment and murders for our entire formation — the U.S. Army.”