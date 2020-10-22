Fort Bragg reverses stance: Administrator responsible for sexual posts from its Twitter account

An authorized user who had access to the Fort Bragg garrison Twitter account came forward as the person who sent sexually charged tweets Wednesday, according to a new statement from the North Carolina military post.

The statement is a reversal from Fort Bragg’s stance Wednesday evening, when post officials said the garrison had “ruled out any malicious intent” by its public affairs officials and characterized the incident as a “hack,” possibly by someone who had guessed their password.

“This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday’s incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets," said XVIII Airborne Corps spokesman Col. Joe Buccino. "Appropriate action is underway. The Fort Bragg account will be restored in the coming days.”

The garrison Twitter account, which has more than 58,000 followers, was taken offline after users spotted several inappropriate tweets.

In a string of tweets, the garrison account, under the Twitter handle @FtBraggNC, responded Wednesday afternoon to an OnlyFans user with the Twitter handle @quinnfinite10, who posts nude content.

OnlyFans is a British content subscription service based in London and frequently used by those working in the sex industry.

The garrison account commented approvingly on one photo and appeared to chide those who disliked female pubic hair in another. The tweets were later deleted.