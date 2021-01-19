US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

NEW YORK — An Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges that he plotted to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, Biase said.

Bridges was allegedly radicalized by online videos and offered to provide Army training materials and tactics to ISIS, according to NBC.

According to NBC:

Bridges went so far as to allegedly make a video of himself in front of an ISIS flag.

Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney’s office, the FBI and the NYPD declined to comment, saying more information would be made available later Tuesday. He is expected to appear in federal court in Georgia sometime this week.

Attempts to reach a possible attorney for Bridges were unsuccessful as of early Tuesday afternoon.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him.

This is a developing story. Stay with Army Times for updates.