Texas Guard staff sergeant identified as soldier who died in Kuwait

The soldier who died in Kuwait Wednesday was a National Guardsman from Austin, Texas, according to the Pentagon.

Staff Sgt. Timothy Luke Manchester, 34, died at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, in a non-combat related incident that officials say remains under investigation. No details about his cause of death were released.

Manchester was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 36th Infantry Division, Camp Mabry, Texas.

Army Central Command declined to speak about Manchester’s death and referred comment to the Texas National Guard.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation,” a Texas Guard spokesman said in an email responding questions about whether foul play or COVID-19 are suspected in Manchester’s death.

Manchester is the second soldier assigned to Kuwait to die this year.

Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez, 28, of Dallas died Jan. 11 during a routine troop movement in a commercial vehicle near Camp Buehring. Two other troops were also injured in the accident.