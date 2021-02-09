Army War College commandant suspended, under investigation

The commandant of the Army’s graduate-level educational institution for military leaders in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was suspended Tuesday pending an investigation.

“Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended from his duties as the Commandant of the U.S. Army War College,” Cynthia O. Smith, an Army spokeswoman said in a brief statement. “This matter is under investigation and unrelated to his current position.”

The number two officer within the Army Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, has been assigned as the acting commandant, Smith added.

She declined to provide further details about the investigation and the allegations against the suspended two-star general.

Maranian has been in charge of the Army War College since in July 2020, according to his official biography.

He previously served as a deputy commanding general for 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea, and the commandant of the Army Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Maranian was commissioned in 1988 as a field artillery officer after graduating from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.