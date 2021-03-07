Fort Campbell, 101st Airborne gets new commander

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A new commander of the 101st Airborne Division is taking over at Fort Campbell.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski is relinquishing command of the division and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

A change of command ceremony took place Friday at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, the outgoing commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks during the division change of command March 5, 2021, at the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Ky. (Spc. Andrea Notter/Army)

Winski has been commanding general since February 2019.

McGee was previously at Fort Campbell as commander of the Bastogne Brigade. He has recently been director of the Army Talent Management Task Force.