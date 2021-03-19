Retired Green Beret assaulted cop with flagpole during Capitol riot, charges allege

A former Army Green Beret with more than two decades of service was arrested Wednesday and charged with using a flag as a spear against a police officer during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to an FBI criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey A. McKellop donned a helmet and gas mask and moved toward D.C. Metropolitan Police lines as they attempted to prevent a mob of rioters from breaching the Capitol building at about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, the complaint alleged.

Police body cameras caught McKellop pushing police officers, trying to grab a riot control spray canister from one officer and throwing a flagpole like a spear at another, causing a laceration to that officer’s face, the complaint alleged.

Screenshots included in the complaint showed McKellop wearing the same helmet and ballistic vest that he used in an overseas combat zone in 2018, according to one of two witnesses who came forward to identify him to FBI agents.

After McKellop’s military service ended in 2010, he worked as a contractor in Iraq, according to a person familiar with the case who declined to be named. Whether that was the only country where he performed contracting is not immediately clear.

The Army doesn’t know how many extremists it has booted The data omission makes it difficult to understand the extent to which extremism is a problem in the ranks.

McKellop enlisted in 1987 as an infantryman, according to Army officials. He later went through the Army’s Special Forces Qualification Course and served as an 18 Echo — a Special Forces radio operator.

He deployed to Afghanistan from January through May in 2002 and again from June through December in 2004. He also deployed to Iraq from September 2003 to February 2004 and again from May 2005 to January 2006.

Other military veterans have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, but McKellop appears to be the first Green Beret. The person familiar with McKellop’s case said he’s currently in police custody in D.C. and has a detention hearing Monday.

McKellop was filmed attempting to grab the riot control spray canister of a police officer, according to the FBI. (Criminal complaint/FBI)

McKellop faces a range of charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; violent entry and disorder on Capitol grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.

Hundreds of charges have been lodged against people involved in the Capitol breach, but McKellop’s assault charge is one of the more severe cases.

McKellop’s face was obscured by his gas mask during his altercations with police, but the patches and clothing he wore were recognizable from pictures taken of him earlier that day, according to the complaint.

McKellop wore a patch resembling the country of Georgia’s flag on the front of his kit, and an Army Special Forces patch on his backpack that appears to read, “de oppresso liber,” which means, “to liberate the oppressed” in Latin.

McKellop filmed here on a police body camera using a flagpole against officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to the FBI. (Criminal complaint/FBI)

More than two dozen people who were later charged in crimes stemming from the attack on the Capitol had military ties, including a National Guardsman, an Army Reservist and a retired Air Force pilot who also wore military kit and was notably pictured holding zip ties on the Senate floor.

The arrests of such troops and veterans, especially ones who held positions of considerable responsibility during their service, have led some military officials to realize there may be a problem brewing in the ranks.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in early February plans for a one-day stand-down across the armed services to address the issue of extremism among troops.

During a press briefing in mid-February, Austin also noted that there are plans to begin gathering data on extremism, which has so far been lacking, to understand the extent to which it is actually an issue among troops.

“I expect for the numbers to be small. But, quite frankly, they’ll probably be a little bit larger than most of us would guess,” Austin said. “I would just say that small numbers in this case can have an out-sized impact.”