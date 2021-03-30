Two JBLM soldiers kidnapped pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say

Two soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington state, allegedly kidnapped and attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver Sunday before a police officer saw them driving the wrong way on a downtown street and stopped them.

Pfc. Daniel Cano-Real, 19, and Pfc. John Jose Medina, 20, were arrested after midnight Sunday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery by Olympia Police. Both men are being held on a $150,000 bail at the Thurston County Jail.

Lt. Col. Neil Penttila, an Army I Corps spokesman, confirmed Cano-Real and Medina are both artillery mechanics assigned to the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The delivery driver, whose name was redacted in court documents, was found zip-tied in the back seat of the vehicle but was uninjured and safely released, police said.

Cano-Real waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with police after he was arrested, according to court records describing the incident.

The two service members were at a hookah lounge in Tacoma when Medina brought up the idea of a robbery, Cano-Real told police, according to an affidavit. They then drove to Olympia and cruised “random neighborhoods looking for someone to rob.”

When they saw the pizza delivery driver leaving a house, the two men allegedly blocked his car and forced him out of the vehicle at gun point.

Medina allegedly searched the victim’s vehicle for cash while Cano-Real kept a semi-automatic pistol on the victim and held a knife to the victim’s body, according to the affidavit.

The two men allegedly bound the deliver driver’s hands and placed him in their own car before fleeing the scene. Police ultimately spotted them driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street in downtown Olympia.

Inside their car, police said they found the pistol, a knife, a ski mask and stolen cash.

Cano-Real said Medina prepared a plan to commit the robbery and provided the gloves and a semi-automatic pistol used in the course of the alleged crime, according to the affidavit.

Both men are expected back in court for their arraignments April 13.