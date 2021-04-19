Paratrooper killed in training accident at Fort Bragg

An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was killed during a training accident Monday, the unit said in a brief press release.

The incident occurred during static-line jump training on Sicily Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said division spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Burns.

It was not clear Monday afternoon whether the death was caused by a parachute malfunction or if the chute deployed and worked as intended before the paratrooper died.

A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, is slated to head to Fort Bragg Tuesday to lead the investigation into the mishap.

Burns said more information, including the deceased paratrooper’s name and unit, will be released after their next of kin have been notified.

The 82nd Airborne Division also lost a paratrooper during jump training in mid-September, when Pfc. Jean Cruz De Leon, 20, experienced a parachute malfunction at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The results of that mishap investigation have been requested through the Freedom of Information Act, but have not yet been released to Army Times.