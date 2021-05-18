Fort Gordon brigade commander fired for personal misconduct

The commander of the 35th Signal Brigade at Fort Gordon, Georgia, was relieved Monday for personal misconduct, Army officials said.

Col. Matthew Foulk was fired “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command after an investigation stemming from allegations of personal misconduct,” reads a brief 18th Airborne Corps statement on the matter.

A spokesman for the corps, Col. Joe Buccino, declined to elaborate on the nature of the allegations that led to Foulk’s firing or specify the type of investigation that was completed.

Foulk assumed command of the brigade in July 2019. He will be temporarily replaced by Lt. Col. David Burnham, the brigade’s current deputy commander.

“We have full confidence in the Soldiers and leaders of the 35th Signal ‘Lion’ Brigade and holds all leaders accountable for their actions,” said 18th Airborne Corps commander Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla in the statement.

The 35th Signal Brigade is responsible for deploying to different combatant commands to install, operate and maintain theater tactical communications.