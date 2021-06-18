Sergeant major dropped to E-4, gets confinement over sexual misconduct at Fort Stewart

The former command sergeant major of Winn Army Community Hospital at Fort Stewart, Georgia, was sentenced to six months of confinement and dropped in rank to specialist after he was convicted of sexual misconduct.

Sgt. Maj. Quincy Martin was convicted April 9 by military judge Col. Gregory Batdorff, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of failure to obey a lawful regulation and one specification of extramarital sexual conduct in violation of Articles 92 and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Contrary to his not guilty pleas, Martin was also convicted by a military panel composed of officers of two specifications of abusive sexual contact and three specifications of maltreatment in violation of UCMJ Articles 120 and 93.

Martin was acquitted of two specifications of indecent exposure during the three-day trial. He is currently serving his sentence of confinement, said 3rd Infantry Division spokesperson Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder.

Martin could not be reached for comment. Charge sheets detailing the case against Martin showed that the incidents occurred in 2019 and 2020. The victims names were redacted from the document.

The charges were made in October and a new command sergeant major for Winn Hospital was put in place that same month.

In the fall of 2019, Martin grabbed the buttocks of a sergeant without consent and in a sexual manner, according to the charge sheets. He did the same to a sergeant first class in March 2020.

During that same timeframe, Martin also made deliberate comments and gestures of a sexual nature toward the sergeant and sergeant first class, which resulted in the maltreatment charges. In one instance, he touched the hand and breast of a specialist and attempted to kiss her, the charge sheets stated.

All three soldiers were subordinates of Martin, the documents noted.

Martin also engaged in an “unduly familiar” relationship with a sergeant first class that “compromised, or appeared to compromise, the integrity of supervisory authority,” reads the charge sheets.

He did the same with a private first class in the spring of 2020, the documents added.

Personal relationships between higher ranking soldiers and their subordinates are typically restricted by Army regulations. Martin, who was married, also engaged in an extramarital affair, the charge sheets stated.