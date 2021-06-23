Army investigating Ft. Eustis officer for alleged cheating scandal

Lt. Col. Kane Mansir, currently listed as the commander of Army Support Activity for Joint Base Langley-Eustis, is under investigation after several social media posts accused him of cheating with multiple women.

Chelsea Curnutt took to Instagram this week to share that Mansir, whom she claims to have had a relationship with for one-and-a-half years, abandoned her while pregnant with their child.

She claims that Mansir showed her fake divorce papers from his wife Krista, to whom Curnutt says he is still married. Curnutt also claims Mansir left her while pregnant for a fellow soldier named “Jessica Smiley.”

”The Army is aware of and investigating the allegations against Lt. Col. Mansir,” Sharon Mulligan, acting Center for Initial Military Training public affairs officer, told Military Times. “We take these allegations seriously. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

Photos provided by Curnutt show them together, both in and out of uniform, and celebrating a gender reveal together.

Curnutt told Army Times that she now speaks to Mansir’s apparent wife Krista on a daily basis, ever since discovering the fraudulent paperwork.

After Mansir allegedly severed contact with Curnutt, she reached out to the Army to report his actions.

Screenshots show that on June 8, Curnutt emailed Col. Chesley D. Thigpen, Jr., commander of the 733d Mission Support Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Thigpen responded that Mansir is not a part of his unit, but informed Curnutt that he had forwarded the complaint to the appropriate chain of command.

Army Times’ attempts to reach Mansir at Ft. Eustis were unsuccessful at the time of this writing.