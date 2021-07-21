Body of missing Army lieutenant found near Mount St. Helens

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of an Army officer reported missing near Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state.

Hikers found 1st Lt. Brian Yang, 25, on a ridge below them in the Mt. Whittier area on Wednesday afternoon, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hikers said the person they saw was unresponsive, sheriff’s officials said.

Searchers responded, confirmed it was Yang and that he had died, according to authorities. He appeared to have fallen about 200 feet (61 meters) down a very steep embankment.

He was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around noon on Sunday.

The Army’s I Corps was aware of Yang’s absence and was also involved in the search effort.

Yang was assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

About 130 JBLM service members had joined the search for Yang, alongside Cowlitz County Search and Rescue, local media reported.