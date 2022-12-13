Officials at Fort Stewart, Georgia, have released more information about the victim of a Monday morning workplace shooting that saw part of the installation locked down.

Sgt. Nathan Hillman, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist from Plum, Pennsylvania, died in the shooting. The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m. Monday in a building complex belonging to Hillman’s unit, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently being held by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, who is probing the event. It’s not clear whether the suspect intended to shoot additional troops.

Officials had not yet released the name, rank or unit assignment of the suspect as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The brigade’s top noncommissioned officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, told unit members Monday that the suspect was a soldier who brought a weapon into a unit building and shot an NCO. A soldier from the battalion described the announcement to Army Times, requesting anonymity to discuss the speech.

Hillman’s brigade commander, Col. Ethan Diven, described the sergeant’s death as “tragic and unexpected.” He added that the command will cooperate with investigators to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the Families and units involved in the incident,” Diven said in a statement accompanying the release. “Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority.”

According to garrison communications director Kevin Larson, Hillman joined the Army in February 2015 and had previously deployed to Afghanistan under the 101st Airborne Division. Hillman’s individual awards and badges included two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals and the Air Assault Badge. He joined Fort Stewart’s 2nd ABCT in July 2021.

Larson previously offered information on counseling resources available to troops struggling with Hillman’s death.

“Winn Army Community Hospital will make Behavioral Health Counseling available in response to [Monday]’s incident. Appointment can be made through the Soldiers’ assigned unit or by calling the main appointment line at 435-6633,” he said.

