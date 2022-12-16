An Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky faces a general court martial on charges that he committed multiple child sex assaults over the course of at least six years.

Army officials allege that Staff Sgt. Larry B. Nash sexually assaulted at least one female child, including vaginal penetration with his penis and other objects, as well as other sex acts between 2015 and September 2021, according to a charge sheet obtained by Army Times.

By policy, Army Times does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

The charge sheet document lists episodes, by date, that began at Fort Carson, Colorado in 2015 and continued with alleged illegal acts at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, home of the 101st Airborne Division, until 2021.

The acts, according to the document, described the alleged victim or victims as under the age of 12 and in other instances older than 12 but younger than 16.

Victim identification information is redacted from official documents shared with the press. It is unclear from the charge sheet if the more than dozen instances of illegal sex acts involved a single victim or multiple victims.

Nash’s official charge date is listed as Aug. 25, 2022. Army Times obtained this document in December. At the time of his charging, the 19D cavalry scout was assigned to 1-32D Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

The staff sergeant was referred for trial on Sept. 30, 2022, according to the document.

Nash enlisted in the Army in 2012, according to information released by Maj. Daniel Mathews, deputy division public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division.

Nash’s records show one combat deployment, an Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal as well as ribbons and awards for overseas service and participation in Operation Inherent Resolve.

A military protective order currently bars Nash from contact with any alleged victims. He is not currently in custody as he awaits his court-martial, officials said.

