A 22-year-old Army private stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington faces sentencing on charges including murder in the shaking death of a girl under the age of 16.

Military officials arraigned Pfc. Jahcorrie Nealy on the charge on Feb. 2, Stripes.com reported. He pleaded guilty to charges and he has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 11.

Col. Joey Sullinger, I Corps and Lewis-McChord base spokesperson, did not specify which charge or charges Nealy pleaded to, Stripes reported.

Prosecutors allege that Nealy’s physical shaking of the girl caused her death on May 17.

The girl’s name remained redacted in court documents, Stripes reported.

Officials also charged Nealy with unpremeditated murder, involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence, according to court records.

The private also faces an allegation that he threw a girl younger than 16 into her room during the week before the May 17 incident, Stripes reported. It is not clear from court records whether it is the same girl.

That throwing incident injured the child’s liver, according to the charge sheet.

Nealy is assigned to the 24th Composite Supply Company, 13th Combat Sustainment Battalion, according to his charge sheet. He enlisted in January 2020.