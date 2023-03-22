Authorities have charged a soldier from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in the fatal Jan. 18 shooting of another soldier, local law enforcement said in a release Monday.

Staff Sgt. Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon is accused of killing Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III in Raeford, North Carolina, roughly 25 miles from the Army post where they were both stationed, according to the release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, a culinary specialist assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group’s support battalion at Fort Bragg, was pronounced dead at the scene, Army Times previously reported.

Amos-Dixon also allegedly attempted to kill his fiancée and her child earlier that night, The Fayetteville Observer reported. The soldier was arrested in Virginia the next day following a high-speed pursuit and subsequently transported to the Bland County jail, where he is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

In addition to the first-degree murder warrants, Amos-Dixon is charged with two counts of attempted murder, 10 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

Fort Bragg officials said Amos-Dixon also is a culinary specialist and was assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, according to Stars & Stripes.

Court records show he is expected to appear in court in Virginia on April 5.

