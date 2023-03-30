This is a developing story.

Two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, crashed Wednesday evening, “resulting in several casualties,” officials confirmed.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. local time in Trigg County, Kentucky, during a “routine training mission,” according to a 101st Airborne Division press release. The helicopters belong to the division.

The release said the crew’s status is “unknown,” but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media that “fatalities are expected.”

Local radio station WKDZ reported that a soldier at the scene confirmed multiple deaths, and the county coroner responded to the crash. One witness who lives near the crash site told the outlet they heard “a pop” and “two booms.”

Another witness, Trigg County resident Nick Tomaszewski, told local outlet WSMV-TV that he sees helicopters from Fort Campbell pass overhead often, but the two that flew by Wednesday stood out.

“I told my wife, ‘Wow, those look really close tonight’ for whatever reason ... about a minute later, they were coming across and there was a large explosion in the sky almost look like a firework went off. And then the entire tree line lit up.”

Army Times could not independently verify the details of the crash sequence. Inclement weather does not appear to be a factor, according to weather reports at the time of the crash.

“Right now the focus is on the [s]oldiers and their families who were involved,” division officials wrote in a statement accompanying the release.

In February, Tennessee Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph died when the Black Hawk helicopter they were piloting crashed near Huntsville, Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Davis Winkie is a senior reporter covering the Army, specializing in accountability reporting, personnel issues and military justice. He joined Military Times in 2020. Davis studied history at Vanderbilt University and UNC-Chapel Hill, writing a master's thesis about how the Cold War-era Defense Department influenced Hollywood's WWII movies.