At least seven soldiers suffered injuries Monday morning following a tactical vehicle crash on a German highway, Army officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on the eastbound A6 ‘autobahn’ in the southeastern German state of Bavaria.

Authorities airlifted one soldier to a hospital. Six other service members were taken by ambulance to hospitals and four were taken to the Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic for evaluation, Kate Necaise, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, confirmed to Military Times.

“As of now, there are no life-threatening injuries to any of the individuals,” Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, the head of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said in a statement.

This is the second roadway accident to take place in Germany in recent months. In February, on another part of the A6 highway, two military vehicles crashed and sent four soldiers to the hospital.

Army officials said Monday’s collision took place when a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle collided with a Stryker as the convoy of armored vehicles headed toward Grafenwoehr Training Area.

Both military vehicles involved in the crash belong to the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, a subordinate unit of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 10th AAMDC, Necaise said.

There were no munitions on board either of the crashed vehicles, Necaise said. The uninjured troops with the convoy secured the duty weapons at the scene.

U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced last week it would conduct its recurring Combined Resolve exercise this week in Bavaria near Hohenfels, Germany, and that military vehicles would be using public roads.

“Due to their size and weight, these vehicles will move slowly and have limited visibility. Drivers are advised to use caution when driving near military convoys,” the command said in a release.

German police reportedly cited “traffic-related braking” as the probable reason for the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media