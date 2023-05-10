Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the commencement speech at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, later this month, becoming the first woman to do so.

Harris’ address at the graduation ceremony on May 27 will mark her first visit to the service academy.

“We are honored to have the Vice President as our commencement speaker,” West Point’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, said in a statement. “As an accomplished leader who has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, we look forward to her inspiring remarks to our cadets.”

Traditionally, vice presidents have addressed the graduating class at one of the service academies on a rotating basis. Last year, Harris spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, and the year before she did so at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver commencement speeches this year at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, and at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Biden delivered West Point’s 2016 commencement speech when he was vice president.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times.