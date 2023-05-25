A soldier was killed Thursday in a vehicle accident at Udairi Range, Kuwait, according to an Army release.

The service member was assigned to U.S. Army Central, the release said, and the accident was “non-combat related.”

An investigation is underway, and Army Central officials will release more information as the probe unfolds, according to the release.

An Army official, who requested anonymity to discuss preliminary details, told Army Times that the soldier was in a military vehicle and on-duty at the time of the accident.

The release said the soldier’s identity won’t be released until 24 hours after their next of kin is notified of the death, a standard practice across the military.

