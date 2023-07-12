An Army veteran accused of crashing a military vehicle July 10 into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division’s headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, was arrested and booked, officials from the post said.

The retired soldier, Treamon D. Lacy, 39, was charged with theft of government property and destruction of government property, Kevin Larson, a spokesperson for the installation, said in a release.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, when an Army Humvee slammed into the front entrance of the division headquarters. Photos quickly circulated on social media showing the Humvee smashing into the glass door entrance of the building, under a sign with the division’s nickname, “Rock of the Marne.”

“Lacy is a retired Army [s]oldier, a status that allows him to access the installation,” Larson noted. Exactly when the Humvee was taken, and any motive behind the collision, remains unclear.

The incident poses questions about the security of military vehicles across installations following a similar incident earlier this month when a Humvee was stolen from a National Guard armory in Santa Rosa, California, and was later seen being driven recklessly nearby.

Fort Stewart police and Army Criminal Investigation Division agents detained Lacy immediately following the incident, Larson said, adding that no injuries were reported and there is no additional threat from the event to the community.

Lacy reportedly took the Humvee from the “87 BSSB motor pool” on base, according to a criminal complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

Estimated damages to the building are over $1,000, the court filing noted.

Lacy served in the Army from June 2002 to July 2013 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, the release said. He obtained the rank of staff sergeant and deployed twice to Iraq, it added.

“Based on the mode and precision with which the Humvee was driven, I believe that [Lacy] intentionally drove the Humvee into Building 1′s front doors,” Jordan M. Poe, a special agent with Army CID, said in the complaint.

Army Times reporter Davis Winkie contributed to this story.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on July 12 at 11:02 a.m. EST with additional information from a criminal complaint filing.

